Williston man gets 27 years in prison over child porn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and the production of child pornography.

The prison term of Justin Allen Chavis, 27, will be followed by 20 years of supervision and registration as a sex offender, according to federal prosecutors.

Evidence presented in court showed that Chavis engaged in sexual acts with two minor children, and that he produced photographs and videos of the abuse, which Chavis then distributed through the internet, according to prosecutors.

Evidence further indicated that on April 2, 2020, Chavis communicated over the internet with a person he was told was another adult interested in abusing children, but in fact he was communicating with an undercover FBI agent.

The pair discussed past and future abuse of multiple children, and Chavis described himself as “active” with numerous children under the age of 7, describing specific sex acts he had coerced his victims to engage in, according to prosecutors.

Chavis then began sharing photographs and videos of what appeared to be Chavis sexually abusing children he had access to.

Within one day, the FBI determined Chavis’ identity and obtained an arrest warrant and a federal search warrant for his residence.

The FBI executed the arrest and search with assistance from the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Chavis has remained in custody since that day.

The FBI recovered photographs and videos of the abuse from Chavis’s phone, and Chavis made admissions regarding his conduct. Chavis ultimately pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a minor and the production of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Chavis to 324 months in federal prison, to be followed by 20 years of court-ordered supervision, restitution to be paid to two victims, and Chavis will have to register as a sex offender after release.

