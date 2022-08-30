Water main repair brings boil advisory for parts of Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a water main repair, officials have issued a boil advisory for some parts of Grovetown.

The advisory is in effect for Wadsworth Court, Lottie Lane and Charlotte Avenue.

The repair may result in a loss of water pressure, which opens the possibility for contamination.

Any water to be consumed by people or pets should be boiled for one full minute to kill germs.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.