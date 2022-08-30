Submit Photos/Videos
Water main repair brings boil advisory for parts of Grovetown

Water faucet
Water faucet(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a water main repair, officials have issued a boil advisory for some parts of Grovetown.

The advisory is in effect for Wadsworth Court, Lottie Lane and Charlotte Avenue.

The repair may result in a loss of water pressure, which opens the possibility for contamination.

Any water to be consumed by people or pets should be boiled for one full minute to kill germs.

