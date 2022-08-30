WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather as S.C. lawmakers debate abortion ban
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the South Carolina Statehouse, the House of Representatives is debating a bill that would ban abortions in the state.
The only exception the bill includes for abortion is that it may be performed to prevent the death of a pregnant person.
Meanwhile outside the chamber, protesters are making their voices heard.
We’ve got cameras in both places.
Watch the live video feed above.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.