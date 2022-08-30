Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Washington County police pursuit sparks foot search

William Garret Moxley
William Garret Moxley(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say ran after a vehicle pursuit.

On Monday night, deputies searched the area of Pleasant Grove and Poole roads looking for William Garret Moxley, 29, of South Carolina.

MORE | 1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase

Moxley is wanted after a vehicle pursuit by Sandersville Police Department, according to deputies.

Moxley was believed to be on foot between Poole Road and Thiele Kaolin Hall Mine Road.

It is unknown whether Moxley is armed or not.

He is wanted on various traffic violations stemming from the vehicle pursuit, deputies reported.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Crash on Old Savannah Road
Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta
James L. Thurmond, 31
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
Augusta crime
Search yields gun at school football game in Richmond County
One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death

Latest News

Dr. William Bloodworth
Former Augusta University President William Bloodworth passes away
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 30
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School
Dunkin' Teachers
Dunkin’ offering free coffee to all teachers Thursday