Washington County police pursuit sparks foot search

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say ran after a vehicle pursuit.

On Monday night, deputies searched the area of Pleasant Grove and Poole roads looking for William Garret Moxley, 29, of South Carolina.

Moxley is wanted after a vehicle pursuit by Sandersville Police Department, according to deputies.

Moxley was believed to be on foot between Poole Road and Thiele Kaolin Hall Mine Road.

It is unknown whether Moxley is armed or not.

He is wanted on various traffic violations stemming from the vehicle pursuit, deputies reported.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.