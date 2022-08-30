Richmond County’s new policy for unverified alarm calls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is no longer responding to most alarm calls unless they can be verified.

The sheriff’s office says they respond to about 20,000 burglar alarms every year. They say nearly 99 percent of those calls are false alarms.

While Augusta commissioners didn’t vote on the matter, some took issue with the policy, saying it opens the door for criminals to take advantage.

“Don’t jeopardize the life and the safety of our citizens because someone was too damn stupid to turn off the alarm in their own residence,” said Commissioner for District 10 John Clarke.

Here’s what homeowners and businesses need to know to stay safe under the new policy.

The alarm system at Outspokin’ Bicycles is known to go off on the regular with police response every time, but now it takes an added step for the sheriff’s office to respond.

Verification can be confirmation by an employee at the site, evidence from video cameras, or an eyewitness.

Brett Ardrey has been the owner of Outspokin’ Bicycles for the last 43 years, he comes to the shop after every alarm is triggered, but now when he does, he’s going to be more vigilant.

“I’ll have to be a little more cautious. When I do come down and be ready if there is something going on that I can film it or at least observe it,” he said.

Even though he wants extra protections, he understands why.

“I’d hate for them to be pulled away from an emergency to come to check on a false alarm,” said Ardrey. “If they’re having that much trouble with false alarms and I know even myself which is probably 80 percent of my calls are a false alarm. That does tie up a lot of resources,” he said.

Ardrey does want deputies to consider coming by if they’re in the area.

“I would say that most of our alarms are from nine to 10 o’clock at night till six in the morning. I’m hoping that’s a slower time for the police department. I hope if they are in the area and nothing’s going on, and they get that call that they’re able to drive by,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.