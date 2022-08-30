New state-of-the-art baseball and softball training facility in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sports world is expanding in Evans.

D-BAT Evans is a brand-new state-of-the-art training facility with 20 batting cages and tracks your stats in real time.

It’s not just for experienced baseball and softball players. they also offer lessons for all ages.

We caught up with the owner, and he says it is needed for the community.

Bryce Massey is Greenbrier Middle School’s athletic director and football coach. He’s a former Augusta University baseball player.

Now, he’s the owner of our area’s first D-BAT training facility.

“I couldn’t believe there wasn’t one in Augusta, in the metro area. I know how much baseball a thing is here, and softball,” he said.

It has about 20 different cages where players can practice and get real-time analytics. They also offer lessons.

A friend gave Massey the idea about two years ago.

“We put so much into this, you know, the construction process right now is not easy, so converting a 20,000 square foot building was pretty taxing,” he said.

Massey says it’s worth it. He wanted to do this for the community and he’s happy to see this kind of support.

The facility is located off North Belair Road Near Evans Towne Center.

“Your fear is that we’re gonna open the doors, and there’s gonna be crickets. Nobody’s gonna show up, but this is evidence that folks really wanted this and needed this, and we’re grateful,” he said.

