Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New state-of-the-art baseball and softball training facility in Evans

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sports world is expanding in Evans.

D-BAT Evans is a brand-new state-of-the-art training facility with 20 batting cages and tracks your stats in real time.

It’s not just for experienced baseball and softball players. they also offer lessons for all ages.

We caught up with the owner, and he says it is needed for the community.

MORE | Youth soccer tournament brings business to Columbia County

Bryce Massey is Greenbrier Middle School’s athletic director and football coach. He’s a former Augusta University baseball player.

Now, he’s the owner of our area’s first D-BAT training facility.

“I couldn’t believe there wasn’t one in Augusta, in the metro area. I know how much baseball a thing is here, and softball,” he said.

It has about 20 different cages where players can practice and get real-time analytics. They also offer lessons.

MORE | Burke County energy and power class shows students the ropes

A friend gave Massey the idea about two years ago.

“We put so much into this, you know, the construction process right now is not easy, so converting a 20,000 square foot building was pretty taxing,” he said.

Massey says it’s worth it. He wanted to do this for the community and he’s happy to see this kind of support.

The facility is located off North Belair Road Near Evans Towne Center.

“Your fear is that we’re gonna open the doors, and there’s gonna be crickets. Nobody’s gonna show up, but this is evidence that folks really wanted this and needed this, and we’re grateful,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Crash on Old Savannah Road
Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta
James L. Thurmond, 31
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
Augusta crime
Search yields gun at school football game in Richmond County
One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death

Latest News

grill app
What the Tech: Must have gadgets for your football tailgate
What the Tech: Must have gadgets for your football tailgate
What the Tech: Must have gadgets for your football tailgate
New state-of-the-art baseball and softball training facility in Evans
New state-of-the-art baseball and softball training facility in Evans
horse
Equestrian care in Aiken County revolutionizes response time