National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.

By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations this weekend, including some locally.

National Cinema Day is on Saturday, September 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Movie lovers can see the latest releases in every showtime and in every format.

Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Locally, here are the participating theaters in our area:

Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX

GTC Riverwatch Cinemas

GTC Evans Cinemas

Regal Aiken Mall

More details about the event and participating locations can be found at the link here.

Don’t forget to note that the $3 ticket prices don’t include tax or third part/online tax fees.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved. WIS contributed to this report.

