How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old faces felony charges after being caught with a handgun at a Richmond County football game, according to authorities.

Jahkhi Amir Wimbley was caught with the gun Friday night at the football game between Hephzibah and Laney high schools. The Augusta resident isn’t a student at either school, according to the Richmond County School System.

MORE COVERAGE:

The district said its safety and security officers approached Wimbley after receiving reports that someone attending the game had a weapon.

According to an arrest warrant, the gun was discovered in Wimbley’s rear left pants pocket around 9:30 p.m. during the game at Hephzibah. The warrant says he had a semi-automatic Glock 9 mm handgun with one live bullet in the chamber and 10 live bullets in the magazine.

Wimbley also had an active arrest warrant for a robbery that happened July 23.

The arrest warrant accuses him of stealing a black Smith and Wesson firearm from its owner.

According to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Wimbley was being given a ride by someone who is a friend of his brother.

Jahkhi Amir Wimbley (Contributed)

Wimbley asked to be taken to Apple Valley, and as they approached the intersection of Jonathan Drive and Jonathan Circle, Wimbley without warning reached for a gun that was between the victim’s legs, deputies reported. The victim said he tried to stop Wimbley but found that Wimbley was pointing another gun in his face, so he let Wimbley take his Smith and Wesson.

The victim dropped off Wimbley, who said, “You better not say s---; I know where you live,” according to deputies.

The victim later told deputies a different variation of the story in which he initially thought Wimbley was joking, according to the incident report.

As of Tuesday, Wimbley was being held in Richmond County jail on charges of having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a firearm during a crime and armed robbery, according to jail records.

The incident came to light in a letter the school district sent to parents of each school. The district released the letter along with others detailing the discovery of items ranging from knives to guns to stun devices and even an “inappropriate adult novelty item” on school grounds.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.