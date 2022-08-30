Submit Photos/Videos
Grant Me Hope | John needs family with encouragement, support

By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to John, a smart and charismatic boy who gets along well with other kids and enjoys fishing, riding his bike, listening to rap music and watching anime.

He also enjoys playing “Pokémon,” “Axis & Allies,” soccer, football and basketball.

At school, which he enjoys, John’s favorite time is lunchtime.

John needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure, and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals. John’s family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his foster family.

To inquire about John, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

