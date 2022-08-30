Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Former Augusta University President William Bloodworth passes away

Dr. William Bloodworth
Dr. William Bloodworth(Source: Augusta University)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Augusta University President William Bloodworth has died, the university confirmed Tuesday.

He was president of Augusta College/Augusta State University from 1993 to 2012. After retiring as president, he continued working at the university as a professor.

According to his biography on the university’s website, Dr. Bloodworth was born in Texas and was married to Julia Rankin Bloodworth for 51 years. He has two children and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Crash on Old Savannah Road
Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta
James L. Thurmond, 31
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
Augusta crime
Search yields gun at school football game in Richmond County
One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death

Latest News

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 30
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School
Dunkin' Teachers
Dunkin’ offering free coffee to all teachers Thursday
Movie theater.
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.