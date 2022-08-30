Former Augusta University President William Bloodworth passes away

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Augusta University President William Bloodworth has died, the university confirmed Tuesday.

He was president of Augusta College/Augusta State University from 1993 to 2012. After retiring as president, he continued working at the university as a professor.

According to his biography on the university’s website, Dr. Bloodworth was born in Texas and was married to Julia Rankin Bloodworth for 51 years. He has two children and three grandchildren.

