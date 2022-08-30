Submit Photos/Videos
Dunkin’ offering free coffee to all teachers Thursday

Dunkin' Teachers
Dunkin' Teachers(Dunkin')
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s an exciting time of the year for students and teachers as they begin a brand-new school year. But all that excitement can easily become overwhelming for teachers.

Dunkin’ says they want to thank teachers with free coffee! On Thursday, September 1 only, educators across Georgia and South Carolina can visit participating Dunkin’ locations and grab a Medium Hot or Iced Coffee at no cost.

Peter Marrinan, a local Dunkin’ franchisee says, “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

And with the Autumn season following closely behind the start of the school year, Dunkin’s fall flavors are making a come-back. Teachers can enjoy Dunkin’s mega-popular pumpkin flavor swirl in either their hot or iced coffee!

Some exclusions apply. Visit Dunkin’ website for more details.

