Districts shedding light on weapons found on school grounds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As parents’ concerns rise about student safety, the school districts in Richmond and Columbia counties are sharing information about threats and weapons found on school grounds.

Parents are normally told of such incidents through letters and email alerts, and that’s the districts’ priority. Now the districts are sharing those letters with the public.

That’s how it came to light that authorities uncovered someone with a handgun Friday night at the Laney-Hephzibah football game. The person with the gun wasn’t a student of Hephzibah or Laney, and the 17-year-old was arrested, according to Richmond County jail records.

Also revealed in the letters to Richmond County parents:

On Aug. 18, a student brought a handgun to Westside High School. District officials had gotten word that a student might bring a weapon and intercepted the student. During the course of the investigation, another student was found to have brought a handgun to school. No students or staff were injured.

On Monday, a student was found to be in possession of a pocketknife at Westside High School. The incident is being addressed based upon applicable state laws and the district code of student conduct and discipline.

Last Wednesday, a student brought an electric stun device to Josey High School. It accidentally sounded off in the student’s belongings, alerting the teacher. No students or staff were harmed.

On Monday morning, Richmond County deputies came to Tutt Middle School to pick up a student for questioning. The district said it was regarding “community-related activities,” apparently indicating the matter wasn’t related to school.

On Friday, a Hephzibah Middle School student was observed playing with a box cutter on a bus during the morning.

On Aug. 10, a Pine Hill Middle School student brought a bullet and rounded-tip butterfly trainer knife to school. The student showed the items to other students, who reported the incident to a teacher.

On Wednesday, a student brought a pocket tool with a small knife blade to Belair K-8 School. The student showed the item to other students, who reported the incident to a teacher.

The parent letters also tell of:

A student at Garrett Elementary who was infected with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

A student at Blythe Elementary who was infected with hand, foot and mouth disease.

Evidence that a student was smoking in a restroom at Hornsby Elementary.

A photo of a student using the restroom that was Airdropped to all of Tutt Middle School.

An “inappropriate adult novelty item” brought by a student to Jamestown Elementary, to which a teacher “responded discreetly and immediately.”

In Columbia County

The Columbia County School System has been open about threats and arrests so far this year.

On Friday, the district said a Grovetown Middle School student was detained and charged with terroristic threats and acts . The district said the youth threatened to shoot the school and another student.

“All responsible parties will also be held accountable according to the Columbia County School District Code of Conduct,” the district said in a statement. “Threats of any nature, especially against a school or students and staff, are not acceptable and will not be tolerated. We encourage parents to please speak to your children about the consequences of fake threats. Safety of students and staff is a top priority.”

Some other incidents this school year have also raised alarm in Columbia County:

On Thursday, a Columbia Middle School student brought a personal-defense shock device , officials said.

On Aug. 22, a Lakeside Middle School student was detained on suspicion of threatening gun violence.

On Aug. 4, a Greenbrier High School student was arrested after a gun was found in their backpack , officials said.

Elsewhere in the CSRA

The revelations come as residents of CSRA communities large and small worry about students’ safety.

The problem has even come to the small town of Wrens, where police warn that they’ve seen an increase in fights among youths over the past week.

“The majority of those involved in these fights have been juveniles,” Police Chief Joe Maynard said in a statement on Saturday. “We are working with school officials and the Department of Juvenile Justice to identify all parties involved.”

As a result of a fight early last week in Wrens, two people were arrested on felony charges after an altercation with an officer and an attempt by one suspect to pull a gun from his backpack, police said. Two guns and a “large amount drugs” were found in their possession, police said.

“We are asking parents to please parent and those influential to please influence these kids ASAP before this matter turns worse,” Maynard wrote.

Safety concerns have led to changes that began Friday at athletic gatherings in at least two local school districts.

In Aiken County, school officials said last week that no conventional handbags or backpacks would would be allowed at sports events . Only clear bags of certain dimensions are allowed.

And in McDuffie County last week, school officials said students under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult to attend a home football game.

“In addition, students are expected to be seated unless they are in line for concessions or visiting the restroom,” according to McDuffie County Superintendent Dr. Mychele Rhodes. “Standing is prohibited in aisles and other areas that present safety issues.”

