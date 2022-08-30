DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures for the week ahead will be very close to average. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly dry days with only isolated afternoon storms as drier air works in from a passing cold front. This front is expected to stall just south of the CSRA with another surge of moisture entering into the region Thursday and Friday boosting rain chances toward the end of the week.

Tuesday - More sunshine expected with some clouds as well. Highs warmer in the low 90s with a 30% chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Tonight - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms through sunset. Overnight lows dipping down into the middle and lower 70s once again.

Wednesday - A mix of clouds and sun, hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s, 20% ch. isolated PM storms.

Thursday - Partly cloudy, hot and muggy, highs in the low 90s. 30% ch. isolated PM storms.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring four areas of potential tropical development. The area of highest concern is just east of the Lesser Antilles with a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days.

