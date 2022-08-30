DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region tonight bringing the chance for scattered showers this evening through around midnight. This front won’t bring us a cool down, but it will lower rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered showers and isolated storms ahead of the front will move out of the CSRA after midnight with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s into early Wednesday. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday with light northeast winds generally less than 10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, but most of the CSRA should stay dry.

Morning lows will feel slightly cooler Thursday in the upper 60s. Patchy dense fog is possible early Thursday. Afternoon highs will be back in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and only a low chance for an isolated shower. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be nicer in the mid to upper 60s Friday. Slightly higher rain chances Friday afternoon as winds turn out of the southeast and draw back in more moisture. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the upper 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon.

For the weekend, morning lows will be near 70 and afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Stay weather aware for outdoor plans.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring four areas of potential tropical development. The area of highest concern is just east of the Lesser Antilles with a 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.