Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Columbia County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle near Harlem Middle School Tuesday morning.

Columbia County dispatch confirms the accident happened around 6:47 a.m.

There were reports of someone sustaining a leg injury in the accident. It is unclear at this time if the person who sustained the injury was the crossing guard.

Traffic is currently blocked off going south on Appling Harlem Road. Motorists should use caution or seek an alternate route if possible if you are not heading towards the school.

We will provide more details as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Crash on Old Savannah Road
Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta
James L. Thurmond, 31
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death
Augusta crime
Search yields gun at school football game in Richmond County

Latest News

Dunkin' Teachers
Dunkin’ offering free coffee to all teachers Thursday
Movie theater.
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
homeless generic
More than $62 million distributed by Kemp to fight COVID homelessness
Yiat Knight
Neighbors share why community involvement reduces youth crimes