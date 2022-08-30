Crossing guard struck by vehicle near Harlem Middle School

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle near Harlem Middle School Tuesday morning.

Columbia County dispatch confirms the accident happened around 6:47 a.m.

There were reports of someone sustaining a leg injury in the accident. It is unclear at this time if the person who sustained the injury was the crossing guard.

Traffic is currently blocked off going south on Appling Harlem Road. Motorists should use caution or seek an alternate route if possible if you are not heading towards the school.

We will provide more details as we learn more.

