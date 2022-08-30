Augusta leaders move forward with decision on property taxes

Breaking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members on Tuesday broke their logjam over millage rates.

They voted 9-1 to move forward with the millage at the rollback rate, with Commissioner Bobby Williams voting no. He claimed he meant to vote yes but pressed the wrong button on his voting device.

The approval was the ability to advertise this rate, so adoption is planned for next week.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta passed its largest ever city budget for this fiscal year, topping out at nearly a billion dollars.

Forty-one million dollars came from American Rescue Plan funds. Money that won’t be there in a few years.

Another key place the city gets its money is property taxes. Those are decided by millage rates.

Over the past month, commissioners have not been able to agree on raising, lowering, or keeping them the same.

For taxpayers, this is a delay in receiving property tax bills. That hits the city and school board, who collect this revenue for their budget.

“I don’t know when and if it has ever occurred, and it certainly has not occurred in the ten years that I’ve been here,” said Augusta Tax Commissioner T. Chris Johnson.

The debate on setting a millage rate is creating a delay that Johnson has never seen.

“Normally, we would have the due date for property tax payments Nov.15. We would have to have the bills out by Sept. 15. Because of all of the different moving parts that have to occur for that to happen, I am not sure that we will be able to meet the Sept. 15 date,” he said.

One of the factors increasing the recommended millage rate is for fire protection. This number is greater than both 2021′s millage and the rollback rate. The rollback rate factors in inflation.

Chief Appraiser, Augusta Board of Assessors Scott Rountree said: “The rate is going back because the values are going up based on inflation.”

That recommendation is aimed at generating an extra $2.3 million for the Augusta Fire Department.

Only time will tell what city leaders finally agree upon.

Johnson said: “The board of commissioners has a very tough job, and they have to ensure that they do the things necessary to make sure that Augusta-Richmond County is funded.”

The city called for another special meeting on Aug. 30 after the committee meeting as another attempt for commissioners to approve the millage rate.

