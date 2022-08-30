Submit Photos/Videos
2-state gas prices show a slight decline in past week

Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina saw minimal decreases over the past week.

Georgia’s average price Tuesday is $3.38, down from $3.42 a week ago, according to AAA.

As usual, Augusta drivers are getting a better deal, with gas running $3.26 per gallon Tuesday, down from $3.32 a week ago.

In South Carolina, the average price Tuesday is $3.46 per gallon, down less than half a penny from a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average Tuesday is $3.45, down 4 cents from a week ago.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 5 cents last week, averaging $3.84 per gallon as of Tuesday.

It’s not all good news, as the price of diesel has risen in the past week, averaging $5.07 per gallon.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the 11th straight week,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said. “Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June, with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result.”

Issues that could change the trajectory include the shutdown of the largest refinery in the Midwest.

“While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region,” he said.

For the rest of the country, however, he expects further declines.

“This is, of course, subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity,” he said, “so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”

