Youth soccer tournament brings business to Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Youth soccer teams from across the Southeast were in town the last weekend of August to compete in the Columbia County Cup Tournament at Patriots Park.

The tournament brings kids from all over Georgia and both Carolinas to the CSRA and has been doing so for 27 years. Formally known as the Aiken Cup, the tournament, hosted by the Bulls Soccer Club, moved across the river to Georgia three years ago, bringing more people and more money with them.

The fields are full and it is those players and fans that are scoring big for the area.

“Our goal is to fill up every hotel room in Columbia County first and then the overflow will go to Richmond County,” said Andrew Hammer, Director of Coaching for Bulls Soccer Club. “We seem to have accomplished that.”

Nearly 150 soccer teams are participating in this year’s Columbia County Cup.

“This is one of the biggest turnouts we’ve had in recent years,” said Edward Owens, a coach for Bulls Soccer Club.

More people means a bigger influx of revenue for the area’s businesses.

“When they bring in 15 teams for each club, you know that’s 60, 75 rooms a night,” said Hammer. “So it turns out to be 500 to 600 room nights and that’s a big economic impact to the county.”

Outside of lodging and dining at restaurants, the tournament offers food and snack vendors.

“So a big part of it is the local vendors,” said Owens. “We try and work with local vendors to give them the opportunity to bring in their merchandise, their resources, and give them an opportunity to benefit.”

“The customers come from everywhere, all over,” said Felinda Jennings Grandstaff with Global Sessions vendor. “The food sells itself– we just hand it out and take the money.”

And with this turnout coming out of a pandemic, participants say they are more than excited to come back next year.

“We have an opportunity to really showcase the Augusta area, specifically Grovetown and Evans,” said Owens.

Officials with the tournament say with the past two days of games they are expecting to bring roughly 650,000 to 750,000 dollars to Columbia County.

As the final games conclude Sunday, August 28th, officials say preparation for next year’s tournament starts Monday morning.

