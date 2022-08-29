Weekend fatal accidents claim two lives in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is investigating two fatal accidents that happened this weekend in Augusta.

An Aiken man died following an accident at the intersection of Old Savannah Road and Roselle Street Friday night.

The coroner has identified Brian Heath, 28, as the victim in that crash.

Deputies say Heath’s vehicle was struck by a car involved in a high-speed chase with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Heath had to be removed from his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:40 p.m. The other driver has also been transported to the hospital.

The Georgia State Patrol also responded to the scene.

A dirt bike operator was also killed in an accident Saturday night on Peach Orchard Road.

Deputies responded to the scene at the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road at 7:58 pm. The initial call was for an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike.

The dirt bike operator was transported to the AUMc and was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says there are no names or descriptions of the other vehicle available at this time.

