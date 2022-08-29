Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1

By Anna Arinder
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission.

Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University.

Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX.

Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch director for Artemis 1.

Professor Dan Noneaker is the Associate Dean for Research at Clemson’s School of Engineering. He said Blackwell-Thompson comes back often to show students they too can reach for the stars.

“She has been committed throughout her time that she has been working professionally at NASA at giving back to future scientists and future engineers whether that’s talking visiting k-12 classrooms to talk with them about what she does or they could do or coming back to Clemson”, said Noneaker.

He says right now the School of Engineering has about seven thousand students and about 25% of them are women. A number they hope continues to grow.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Crash on Old Savannah Road
Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta
James L. Thurmond, 31
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death
Augusta crime
Search yields gun at school football game in Richmond County

Latest News

Dunkin' Teachers
Dunkin’ offering free coffee to all teachers Thursday
Movie theater.
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
homeless generic
More than $62 million distributed by Kemp to fight COVID homelessness
Yiat Knight
Neighbors share why community involvement reduces youth crimes
Neighbors share why community involvement reduces youth crimes
Neighbors share why community involvement reduces youth crimes