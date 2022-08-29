Three injured weekend shootings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men suffered injuries in shooting incidents this weekend in Augusta.

The first shooting happened Saturday evening at a local Hampton Inn.

Richmond County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at inn’s location at 306 Timbercreek Lane at 6:44 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man who had been shot in his arm while he was in his hotel room.

The investigation found that a male suspect, living in the hotel room next door to the victim, had begun destroying his room and at some point fired a gun several times. One of the rounds fired through the wall hit the victim.

Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, who is believed to have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol, was taken into custody and treated for minor cuts.

The sheriff’s office was called out to another shooting incident near Windsor Spring Road early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they responded to the 2400 block of Norbahl Drive around 12:36 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When deputies got to the scene, they found two victims with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to AUMC for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says there is currently no information on a potential suspect in that shooting.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office, and we will provide updates as we learn more.

