Surprise proposal during Upstate woman’s gender reveal party goes viral

An Upstate couple recently went viral on social media for their surprise proposal
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A sweet surprise caught on camera at an Anderson woman’s gender reveal party has captured the hearts of many on the internet.

Rebekah Porter thought they were having a normal gender reveal before she took off the blindfold and saw her boyfriend down on one knee. Her mother told us Porter was completely caught off guard by the surprise proposal.

The video has gained more than four million views on TikTok:

“She was totally clueless, and no one knew except me and her stepdaddy, and her boyfriend’s sister and mom,” said mother Michelle Vaughn.

According to Porter’s mom, almost 70 of their friends and family were there to celebrate the couple.

The song playing in the video is “Never till Now” by Ashley Cooke & Brett Young, a song special to Porter and her fiancé.

A few days after the video went viral, Ashley Cooke reacted to the video and even reached out to Porter about the touching moment.

“I feel this reached Ashley for a reason,” Porter’s mother said. “Not sure exactly why, but I do know that the Lord opens doors in our life to be used for good to bless others.”

