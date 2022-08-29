Richmond County deputy arrested in South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina, authorities said Monday.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified Sunday by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office that Lamar Washington was arrested. He was charged with the misdemeanors of disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer, according to authorities.

He was off duty at the time of his arrest.

Washington began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in May 2018 as a jailer and was promoted to road patrol in April 2019.

Washington is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.