Rabid fox found in Aiken County; 1 person exposed

AIKEN, S.C.- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a fox found near Rivera Road and Varden Drive in Aiken has tested positive for rabies.

One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider.

The fox was submitted to a state laboratory for testing on Saturday and was confirmed to have rabies on Sunday.

Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch, which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal.

“However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, S.C. rabies program team leader.

To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space, McCollister said.

If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, a wildlife control operator or a wildlife rehabilitator.

DHEC wants you to report all animal bites, scratches and exposures to potentially rabid animals.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, call 803-642-1637 during normal business hours call 888-847-0902, Option 2, after hours and on holidays.

The fox was the fourth animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2022. There have been 49 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged about 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, three of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County.

