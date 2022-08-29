More than $62 million distributed by Kemp to fight Covid homelessless

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he is distributing more than $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity caused by the Covid pandemic’s negative economic impacts.

In all, 20 projects will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund for these initial award announcements.

In metro Atlanta, some of the recipients include the Atlanta Land Trust ($808,427); the Decatur Housing Initiatives Corp. ($2 million); the Ebenezer Building Foundation ($5 million); and Paladin, Inc. in Cherokee County ($5 million).

“As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” said Kemp, who is locked in a reelection battle this fall against Democrat Stacey Abrams. “Those who were already homeless faced even greater difficulties, with many already struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.

“By investing these funds in those who are already making a difference around our state on these fronts, we will provide those most in need with resources that will aid them on the road to personal and financial recovery.”

