Here is your yearly insurance check reminder during hurricane season

By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we approach the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, and the tropics begin to get more and more active, it’s important to make sure that your insurance policy fits your needs.

No matter how much time passes between storm events, or how quiet tropical activity may seem, Georgia insurance officials say it’s important not to wait until the last second to make sure your home and property insurance policies are in order.

“When one has taken place, then consumers start scrambling...oh I should have looked at this, I should have talked to my agent. So, they do get a little more active after a storm has taken place, but again, that’s usually too late,” said Joanne Oni.

Oni is the director of Consumer Services for the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire. She said in the event that your home is damaged in a storm, it’s important to note that your insurance policy probably has a percentage deductible.

“Someone with a $300,000 policy, if you have a ten percent deductible, that’s $30,000 that you have to have to incur before the insurance company pays the first dollar on it,” Oni said.

Oni also says it’s important to know that the value of items in your home could depreciate over time, so it may cost you more to replace those if they’re damaged in a storm.

“Learn the difference between replacement costs and actual cash value. Because that’s a big issue. You need to make sure that your policy has replacement cost coverage,” Oni said.

Oni also recommends looking at getting flood coverage, even if you don’t live in a flood zone.

To learn more, please click here or check out Floodsmart.gov

