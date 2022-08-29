Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?

Jasmine Renee Sharpe, 27.
Jasmine Renee Sharpe, 27.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Jasmine Renee Sharpe, 27 was last seen in early August of 2022 in the area of Claussen Road and Stevens Creek Road in Augusta.

Sharpe is believed to be on foot and may be in the Harrisburg area.

Authorities describe her as being 5 foot 1 inch and weighing 140 pounds. Sharpe has blonde hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Sharpe, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080.

