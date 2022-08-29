Gang accused of targeting Atlanta celebrities, influencers

ATLANTA - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Monday the arrest and indictment of 26 people she alleges were part of a criminal gang that carried out several home invasions at the homes of Atlanta celebrities.

The indictment alleges members of the Drug Rich Gang — a hybrid gang based in DeKalb County consisting of members of the Blood, Crips and Gangster Disciples — were responsible for at least 16 different violent incidents at celebrity and non-celebrity homes across Union City, Atlanta and Sandy Springs.

Among the celebrities targeted were “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton, Atlanta United Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, Falcons Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley and pop music icon Mariah Carey.

Crimes alleged in the indictment include carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, shootings and home invasions.

Willis echoed a warning from the Sandy Springs Police Department following the mid-August break-in at Mariah Carey’s residence.

They targeted people who show their wealth on social media, Willis said.

“I do have a message for the public: Where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you,” Willis said.

Some of the reported crimes tied to the home invasions also included kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and more.

“As we know crime and criminals have no boundaries and they found their way into my country -- Fulton County. I have a message today: If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong and you are going to suffer the consequences.”

Willis said the indictment, filed last week, represented a collaboration between different law enforcement agencies working together. Cracking down on gangs is a priority for Willis, and she said she intends to pursue tough penalties for people involved with violent gang activity.

“I am not going to negotiate with gang members. I am not going to allow pleas,” she said. “We are going to find you, we are going to convict you and we’re going to send you to the prison for the rest of your days, and I’m not apologizing for that.”

