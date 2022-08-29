Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

D.C. struggles to accommodate migrants bused to city from Texas, Arizona

immigrants in D.C.
immigrants in D.C.(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Thousands of migrants have arrived to Washington’s Union Station from Texas and Arizona since April, knowing only that is where the president lives.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has continued to say D.C. will do it’s best, but the local government needs assistance from the Biden administration.

Bowser has been denied two separate times after requesting the assistance of the National Guard to help with the situation.

Members of the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network have taken to protesting Bowser’s handling of the influx of migrants.

“The mayor has done a bad job of responding to this situation,” Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network Ashley Tjhung said. “D.C. is a sanctuary city, which means that we welcome migrants and immigrants.”

The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network estimates around 5500 migrants have arrived since April, but Mayor Bowser has not set up an intake location.

“We’re dealing with a politically motivated emergency, and we think it can be a crisis in our city,” Bowser said. “That’s why we’ve asked for federal support.”

Governor Abbott’s office sent a statement saying, in part, “Washington, D.C. finally understands what Texans have been dealing with every single day, as our communities are overrun and overwhelmed by thousands of illegal immigrants thanks to President Biden’s open border policies.”

Democrats in the Texas statehouse said the governor’s choice is an expensive publicity stunt.

“Governor Abbott is not taking a serious approach to this issue,” State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, said.

“His tactics are more about attention getting and not really trying to solve the problem.” State Rep. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, said.

The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network estimates around 600 migrants have made D.C. a permanent home.

Bowser recently announced migrant children will be enrolled in D.C. Public Schools.

“We are going to do everything we can for people going through our city to their final destinations.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death
Crime scene tape
Two men injured in Sunday morning shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Shots fired at Hampton Inn on Gordon Highway
Krystal Anderson
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
Mark Cole, 59.
Update: Missing man found

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
Officers found the suspect and pulled him over on the roadway, but he attempted to run. He was...
81-year-old woman beaten to death by relative at assisted living facility, police say
The Air France pilots were suspended after an altercation in cockpit back in June.
2 Air France pilots suspended over mid-air fight
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Wendy's new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.
Wendy’s changes logo to support longtime Canadian journalist