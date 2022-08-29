Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures for the week ahead will be very close to average. Your best bet for rain during the upcoming week looks to be today as some moisture pushes in off the Atlantic. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly dry days with only isolated afternoon storms as drier air works in from a passing cold front. This front is expected to stall just south of the CSRA with another surge of moisture entering into the region Thursday and Friday boosting rain chances toward the end of the week.

Today - More cloud cover expected with higher rain chances. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of lingering showers and storms. Mild and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

Tuesday - More sunshine expected with some clouds as well. Highs warmer in the low 90s with a 30% chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms through sunset. Overnight lows dipping down into the middle and lower 70s once again.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring four areas of potential tropical development. The area of highest concern is just east of the Lesser Antilles with a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days.

