Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Scattered storms possible today. Near average to above average highs expected this week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures for the week ahead will be very close to average. Your best bet for rain during the upcoming week looks to be today as some moisture pushes in off the Atlantic. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly dry days with only isolated afternoon storms as drier air works in from a passing cold front. This front is expected to stall just south of the CSRA with another surge of moisture entering into the region Thursday and Friday boosting rain chances toward the end of the week.

Today - More cloud cover expected with higher rain chances. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of lingering showers and storms. Mild and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

Tuesday - More sunshine expected with some clouds as well. Highs warmer in the low 90s with a 30% chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms through sunset. Overnight lows dipping down into the middle and lower 70s once again.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring four areas of potential tropical development. The area of highest concern is just east of the Lesser Antilles with a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Two men injured in Sunday morning shooting
One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Shots fired at Hampton Inn on Gordon Highway
Krystal Anderson
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
Crash on Old Savannah Road
High speed chase leads to death of another driver

Latest News

Isolated to scattered rain chances are in the forecast for this upcoming week as we return to...
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Heating Up
Heat Making A Return This Week
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Fort Gordon...
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Heat Index
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding