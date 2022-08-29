Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Covid-19 booster shot will no longer be covered by the federal government

By Crystal Bui and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Throughout the pandemic, Americans have been able to get the covid-19 vaccines, treatments, and the tests without having to pay with their own money. But that’s about to change.

The Biden administration is planning to transition to using a standard commercial healthcare model that would require health insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, and patients to pay for the covid-19 vaccine.

The Center For Disease Control says this covid-19 booster shot is new, and will focus more specifically on the BA.5 variant.

“Pfizer and Moderna have put forward applications for this new booster for the fall. A B-variant booster, which is part prototype, the original strain, and part BA.5,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.

Everyone will likely have to pay for it, if their health insurance doesn’t fully cover it.

“It just adds an additional barrier for many people who are struggling to afford medical care,” said Natasha Taylor, senior director of policy and access for Georgia Watch. “I think that adding an existing barrier to the vaccine will further marginalize populations who already have issues accessing the vaccine.”

Fulton County health officials say they’ll defer to the state’s Department of Public Health to figure out how to handle patient and insurance costs, but they plan on using the same online scheduling system.

Cobb and Douglas county health officials say they’re still waiting for guidance from the federal government on how to proceed.

Friday is the last chance to get the free covid-19 at-home tests. The government website says this is because Congress “hasn’t provided any additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Crash on Old Savannah Road
Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta
James L. Thurmond, 31
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death
Augusta crime
Search yields gun at school football game in Richmond County

Latest News

Dunkin' Teachers
Dunkin’ offering free coffee to all teachers Thursday
Movie theater.
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
homeless generic
More than $62 million distributed by Kemp to fight COVID homelessness
Yiat Knight
Neighbors share why community involvement reduces youth crimes
Neighbors share why community involvement reduces youth crimes
Neighbors share why community involvement reduces youth crimes