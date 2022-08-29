Burke County energy and power class shows students the ropes

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Next time you’re out in Burke County, you may see some students hanging out and installing electrical works.

It’s all due to a new addition to the energy and power class that allows high schoolers to get hands-on experience.

Burke County High School students are watching the pros climb poles, and this year, instead of just watching, they’ll get to do it themselves.

“Students are usually stuck in a classroom, so they’ll actually get a chance to do that out in the open,” said Energy and Power Instructor Mark Flowers.

The district worked with local power companies to install these poles for his class.

Career Technical and Agricultural Director, Burke County Public Schools, Sean Middleton said: “This is rewarding field, rewarding industry, and the job market is showing they’re going to have some openings here in the next five to 10 years.”

He says this should give their students an edge when looking for jobs. They’ll be able to get hands-on experience in high school.

“We want our students to be able to fill those openings and serve our community, have some homegrown talent here and get the kids involved and invested in a very rewarding field,” said Middletown.

He says they’ll also install lines and transformers to prepare students for many scenarios.

“Just like you see today with the rain, they’ll be working out here in the weather and elements as well, so they’ll get to do those things,” he said.

Flowers is excited to give his students this opportunity

“It is great. You can’t ask for anything better than actually getting to touch and feel the equipment,” said Flowers.

Flowers says the class is open to any Burke County High School student who wants to sign up.

