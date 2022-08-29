From Aiken to Wrens and in between, leaders fear for kids’ safety

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In CSRA communities large and small, officials continue to send out alerts as concerns are raised for kids’ safety both in and out of school.

On Monday morning, several witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at Tutt Middle School – although the school district didn’t confirm that or provide a reason.

Last week, a 17-year-old girl was arrested in Augusta on a charge of bringing a weapon to school or a school function.

And concerns have led to restrictions at sporting events in Aiken and McDuffie counties.

The problem has even come to the small town of Wrens, where police warn that they’ve seen an increase in fights among youths over the past week.

“The majority of those involved in these fights have been juveniles,” Police Chief Joe Maynard said in a statement on Saturday. “We are working with school officials and the Department of Juvenile Justice to identify all parties involved.”

As a result of a fight early last week in Wrens, two people were arrested on felony charges after an altercation with an officer and an attempt by one suspect to pull a gun from his backpack, police said. Two guns and a “large amount drugs” were found in their possession, police said.

“We are asking parents to please parent and those influential to please influence these kids ASAP before this matter turns worse,” the Wrens police chief wrote.

As far as the incident Monday morning at Tutt Middle School, the Richmond County School System hasn’t responded to requests for more information.

Last week, the district denied News 12′s request for information about the 17-year-old who was arrested, citing a law that bars release of records identifying students. However, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office isn’t bound by that law, and deputies released her name and photo.

The Columbia County School System has been open about threats and arrests so far this year.

On Friday, the district said a Grovetown Middle School student was detained and charged with terroristic threats and acts . The district said the youth threatened to shoot the school and another student.

“All responsible parties will also be held accountable according to the Columbia County School District Code of Conduct,” the district said in a statement. “Threats of any nature, especially against a school or students and staff, are not acceptable and will not be tolerated. We encourage parents to please speak to your children about the consequences of fake threats. Safety of students and staff is a top priority.”

Some other incidents this school year have also raised alarm in Columbia County. On Thursday, a Columbia Middle School student brought a personal-defense shock device , officials said. On Aug. 22, a Lakeside Middle School student was detained on suspicion of threatening gun violence. And on Aug. 4, a Greenbrier High School student was arrested after a gun was found in their backpack , officials said.

Safety concerns have led to changes that began Friday at athletic gatherings in at least two local school districts.

In Aiken County, school officials said last week that no conventional handbags or backpacks would would be allowed at sports events . Only clear bags of certain dimensions are allowed.

And in McDuffie County last week, school officials said students under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult to attend a home football game.

“In addition, students are expected to be seated unless they are in line for concessions or visiting the restroom,” according to McDuffie County Superintendent Dr. Mychele Rhodes. “Standing is prohibited in aisles and other areas that present safety issues.”

