Accident involving a dirt bike results in death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 28th at 7:58 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike.

The dirt bike operator was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

No names or descriptions of the other vehicle are available at this time and the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

