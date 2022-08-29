Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Accident involving a dirt bike results in death

One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 28th at 7:58 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike.

The dirt bike operator was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

No names or descriptions of the other vehicle are available at this time and the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Old Savannah Road
High speed chase leads to death of another driver
Krystal Anderson
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
Crime scene tape
Two men injured in Sunday morning shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Shots fired at Hampton Inn on Gordon Highway
From Left: Russell Brice Kendrick, Kerrie Elaine Edgerly
Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution

Latest News

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 72-year-old Eddie Ruffin
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 72 year old
Mark Cole, 59.
Update: Missing man found
Crime scene tape
Two men injured in Sunday morning shooting
Izzy Scott's family keeps their child's memory alive through concert to start foundation in his...
Izzy Scott’s family holds opening foundation concert benefit