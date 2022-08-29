Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation

People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich, German police said Sunday.

The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 440-pound statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening, police said. People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.

It wasn’t clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a dirt bike and vehicle accident on Peach Orchard Road
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death
Crime scene tape
Two men injured in Sunday morning shooting
Lamar Washington
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
Crash on Old Savannah Road
Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Shots fired at Hampton Inn on Gordon Highway

Latest News

Burke County energy and power class shows students the ropes
Burke County energy and power class shows students the ropes
Jasmine Renee Sharpe, 27.
Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham stressed the importance of energy independence Monday at the Southern...
Graham attends Energy conference, talks Mar-a-Lago, student loans