25 Norfolk Southern train cars derail in Burke County

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A derailment spilled train cars alongside the track early Monday in Midville.

It happened before dawn in the small Burke County town.

According to Norfolk Southern, 45 out of 76 cars derailed.

There were no injuries of hazardous materials involved, according to the railroad.

Company personnel and contractors were onsite Monday morning performing cleanup.

The Georgia Department of Transportation showed traffic was at a standstill Monday morning on Jones Street, one of two roads in Midville that cross the railroad track.

And the Midville police reported that North Railroad Street was closed to the public for now.

