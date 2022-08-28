Two men injured in Sunday morning shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are injured after a shooting just after midnight Sunday.

The Richmond Counties Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 2400 block of Norbahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road around 12:36 AM Sunday after a call about a shooting.

When deputies got to the scene they found two victims with gunshot wounds. The injuries sustained in the shooting were not life threatening.

The victims were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

There is no information on the suspect in that shooting as this is still an ongoing investigation.

