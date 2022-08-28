Submit Photos/Videos
Shots fired at Hampton Inn on Gordon Highway

One injured, suspect taken into custody
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 27th at 6:44 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek Lane, in the 2100 block of Gordon Highway.

Upon arrival, Deputies found a man who had been shot in his arm while he was in his hotel room.

The investigation found that a male suspect living in the hotel room next door to the victim, had begun destroying his room and at some point fired a gun several times, one of the rounds firing through the wall hit the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect, who is believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, was taken into custody and treated for minor cuts.

The incident remains under investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and no names have been released at this time.

News 12 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

