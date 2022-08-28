Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for a missing man

Mark Cole, 59.
Mark Cole, 59.(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the look out for a missing man.

Mark Cole, 59 was last seen around 8:45AM Sunday leaving his home on Tubman Home Road on foot.

Cole is 6 foot 0 inches and 160 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a gray collard shirt, black shorts, and gray shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office said he suffers from depression.+

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) - 821-1020.

