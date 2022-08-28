Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 72 year old

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 72-year-old Eddie Ruffin
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 72-year-old Eddie Ruffin
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 72-year-old Eddie Ruffin.

Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes around 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 27.

He is 220 pounds, 6 feet 4 inches, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56 often.

Any information concerning this man pictured above, please contact Inv. Joshua Anderson 706-821-1440, or On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

