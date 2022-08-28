Izzy Scott’s family holds opening foundation concert benefit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four-year-old Izzy Scott lost his life earlier this summer, his family is keeping his legacy alive.

On Saturday, August 27, the Izzy Scott Foundation celebrated the start of their organization with a benefit concert in Grovetown.

Friends and family all gathered together for food and music wearing blue, which was Izzy’s favorite color. All to celebrate and honor the life of their beloved son, nephew, brother and friend. An event many said fitted his personality: fun.

“It brings me to tears that so many people support Izzy and what happened to him and they want to see a change, not just us,” said Dori Scott, Izzy’s mom.

With a foundation in her son’s honor, Scott is working to ensure no parent endures the pain her and her husband Walter feel.

“Israel really loved water,” said Walter Scott, Izzy’s dad. ”And I’m sure there are a lot of other children that do as well. We just want to make sure that all children are educated and take swim lessons; sacred.”

It’s been more than two months since Izzy Scott drowned at his swim lesson. Now, his family is working to keep his name alive.

“The goal is to make his voice continue to communicate, swim safety regulations, helping parents be aware and understand what is a safe environment for your children and what’s an unsafe environment for your children,” said Esias Merrit, Izzy’s great-uncle. “So it’s about communicating to parents all over the world.”

The goal is to spread Izzy’s story and save another family from living through a tragedy.

“We’re looking to keep his name going,” said Walter Scott. “And we also want to make sure that this doesn’t happen for any other families.”

The Scott family hopes to educate parents on what to look for in swim lessons.

“Izzy felt that he was a superhero,” said Merrit. “That becomes the theme. Izzy is our superhero in making people aware about issues in swimming.”

Saturday was the first step in building the Izzy Scott Foundation. Donations can be made to mcsgfamily.org or through the Macedonia Church of Grovetown. All proceeds will go to the family as they keep Izzy’s memory alive.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.