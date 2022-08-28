Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers/storms through this weekend. Staying warm and muggy.
Rain chances will fluctuate over the next few days. The best chance for rain looks to be Monday...
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A slightly drier and warmer weather pattern can be expected this weekend into the last week of August as the frontal boundary that kept our weather unsettled for the past week finally dissipates and allows for a little more sunshine. The air will remain seasonably humid, so we can still look forward to a few isolated to widely scattered late-day and early evening showers and storms continuing into Sunday.

Temperatures for the week ahead will be very close to average. The best bet for rain during the upcoming week looks to be on Monday as some moisture pushes in off the Atlantic. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly dry days with only isolated afternoon storms before another cold front moves into the region Thursday and Friday boosting rain chances toward the end of the week.

Saturday Night - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms until sunset, the mainly clear with patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Calm wind.

Sunday - Partly to mostly sunny with a 30% chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High in the upper 80s/lower 90s. Heat Index Values in the mid/upper 90s to near 100°. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms through sunset. Patchy fog possible with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

Monday - More cloud cover expected with higher rain chances. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

