Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Scattered storms possible Monday. Near average to above average highs expected this week.
Isolated to scattered rain chances in the forecast this upcoming week as we return to more of a...
Isolated to scattered rain chances in the forecast this upcoming week as we return to more of a summer weather pattern.(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A slightly drier and warmer weather pattern can be expected this weekend into the last week of August as the frontal boundary that kept our weather unsettled for the past week finally dissipates and allows for a little more sunshine. The air will remain seasonably humid, so we can still look forward to a few isolated to widely scattered late-day and early evening showers and storms continuing into Sunday.

Temperatures for the week ahead will be very close to average. The best bet for rain during the upcoming week looks to be on Monday as some moisture pushes in off the Atlantic. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly dry days with only isolated afternoon storms as drier air works in from a passing cold front. This front is expected to stall just south of the CSRA with another surge of moisture entering into the region Thursday and Friday boosting rain chances toward the end of the week.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms through sunset. Patchy fog possible with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

Monday - More cloud cover expected with higher rain chances. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night - Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of lingering showers and storms. Mild and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

Tuesday - More sunshine expected with some clouds as well. Highs warmer in the low 90s with a 30% chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms through sunset. Overnight lows dipping down into the middle and lower 70s once again.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring four areas of potential tropical development. The area of highest concern is just east of the Lesser Antilles with a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

