Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The past couple of weeks have been on the mild and damp side, but we will return to a much more typical August pattern of sunshine, heat and humidity with only isolated storms for the week ahead. The average high and low for this date is 91 and 70, and temperatures will be near to slightly above average each day this week.

The best bet for rain during the upcoming week looks to be on Monday as some moisture pushes in off the Atlantic. Tuesday, Wednesday and even Thursday will be mainly dry days with only isolated afternoon storms, before cloud cover and higher rain chances return Friday into the weekend along an old frontal boundary to our south.

Sunday - Partly sunny and mainly dry, although a few very isolated showers are possible after 2 p.m. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index/feels like temperatures will peak in the upper 90s to 100°. Winds from the east at 4 to 8 mph.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms until sunset. Patchy fog is possible after midnight with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Winds will be from the east to northeast at 1 to 3 mph.

Monday - Partly sunny and seasonably hot with a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with winds from the east to southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.