Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Cardinals score twice in bottom of the 9th, beat Braves 6-5

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) is congratulated by teammates Lars Nootbaar, left,...
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) is congratulated by teammates Lars Nootbaar, left, Brendan Donovan (33) and Andrew Knizner, right, after earning a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Corey Dickerson tied the game with an infield single and Tyler O’Neill drew a bases-loaded walk, all in the bottom of the ninth inning, to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals, who claimed their sixth walk-off win of the season.

Brendan Donovan hit a one-out double off Kenley Jansen in the ninth and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jansen walked Paul Goldschmidt and hit Nolan Arenado, loading the bases.

Dickerson singled, scoring Donovan and tying the game. Jansen walked O’Neill to blow his fifth save in 34 chances. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Travis d’Arnaud homered for the Braves and Austin Riley added three hits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Old Savannah Road
High speed chase leads to death of another driver
Krystal Anderson
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
From Left: Russell Brice Kendrick, Kerrie Elaine Edgerly
Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution
Illiannah Velez, 13.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
I-TEAM UPDATE: Judge orders monkey tissue to be tested within 90 days

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) passes in the pocket against the Jacksonville...
Ridder leads Falcons past Jaguars 28-12 in preseason
Georgia high school scoreboard
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school scoreboard
South Carolina high school football scores
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 2 highlights