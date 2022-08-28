Submit Photos/Videos
Barbie honors Madam C.J. Walker, nation’s first self-made female millionaire with new doll

The barbie doll collection pays tribute to women “who took risks and challenged the status quo”
Madam CJ Walker
Madam CJ Walker(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new doll from Barbie’s inspiring women series honors Madam C.J. Walker, whose hair-care business made her the first documented self-made female millionaire.

Walker is known for her beauty empire, in which she created haircare and makeup products made specifically for Black women.

But aside from her beauty empire, Walker was also known for her philanthropic and social justice efforts, including her contributions to the NAACP anti-lynching movement.

The barbie doll collection pays tribute to women “who took risks and challenged the status quo” in their lifetimes, setting new precedents for generations of girls, according to Mattel.

The doll that honors Walker is also dressed in some of her favorite colors, including shades of lavender, purple and turquoise, and even comes with a mini version of Walker’s famed Wonderful Hair Grower product, complete with a label and twist-off lid.

Walker’s collection doll will join a list of well-known figures in history that includes Rosa Parks, Susan B. Anthony, Maya Angelou, and more.

The doll is available on Amazon and Walmart.com for $35.

