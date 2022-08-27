Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 2 highlights

By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 2. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.

Under the Lights
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school football scores

MORE COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
From Left: Russell Brice Kendrick, Kerrie Elaine Edgerly
Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution
Columbia County School District Police
Student charged in threat at Grovetown Middle School
Cornell Thomas
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder
Crash on Old Savannah Road
High-speed chase results in two vehicle collision in Richmond County

Latest News

Hephzibah High School
Hephzibah Rebels using discipline to push through the season
Grovetown Football
Grovetown takes it to the next level after Friday night’s win
Under the Lights: Thomson Bulldogs
Thomson Bulldogs look for rebound after week one loss
Under the Lights: Thomson looks to rebound after close loss
Under the Lights: Thomson looks to rebound after close loss