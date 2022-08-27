Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

Illianah Velez, 13, was last seen at Tutt Middle School on Friday around 3 p.m.

Velez is a Hispanic female with blonde highlighted hair. She is about 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie over a yellow t-shirt with light wash jeans, and gray green and orange crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged the Richmond County Sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.