High-speed chase results in two vehicle collision in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident with injuries at the intersection of Old Savannah Road and Roselle Street.

One driver has been transported to the hospital, while the other is being removed from the vehicle.

One of the vehicles was involved in a high-speed chase with deputies prior to the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol has responded to the scene and the investigation will be turned over to them.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.