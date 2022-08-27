Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

High-speed chase results in two vehicle collision in Richmond County

(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident with injuries at the intersection of Old Savannah Road and Roselle Street.

One driver has been transported to the hospital, while the other is being removed from the vehicle.

MORE | Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution

One of the vehicles was involved in a high-speed chase with deputies prior to the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol has responded to the scene and the investigation will be turned over to them.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Krystal Anderson
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
Cornell Thomas
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder
Cynthia Wright
‘He took my child away’: Murder victim’s family speaks out
Columbia County School District bus
Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School

Latest News

Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes from Kershaw to Trenton to Ridgeville did not...
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
I-TEAM UPDATE: Judge orders monkey tissue to be tested within 90 days
I-TEAM: Judge orders brain tissue to be tested
I-TEAM: Judge orders brain tissue to be tested
Paine College
Paine College welcomes back students with hopes of promising future