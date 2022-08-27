Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Hephzibah Rebels using discipline to push through the season

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Under the Lights
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school football scores

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few years since the Hephzibah Rebels last made the playoffs, and because of that, they have their hearts set on bringing that postseason drought to an end.

“We’re gonna take care of business,” said Head Coach Daniel Dorsey.

A new season and a new outlook.

MORE | A heavyweight showdown between Evans and North Augusta

Brain Bailey, center said: “Discipline is one of the things. I make sure that we stay disciplined, maintain that discipline, and get farther than the team that’s not. You got to have the best team in the world and be disciplined. You ain’t gonna get nowhere.”

That’s what Dorsey has been preaching since he took over three years ago. Now they add a new layer, an identity built on respect.

“It’s not gonna be given to you as a football program, you know, not gonna say it’s the most been the most respected, you know, program in the area, but as I’ve told them, it’s time for us to take that next step, and to build a legacy,” he said.

MORE | Augusta Christian routs Ridge Spring-Monetta 28-7

A budding program built to sustain, and it all begins with 12 rebel seniors.

“Leave your mark to make history and whatever that means, whether it’s a region championship, making it past the first round of playoffs, whatever it is, you know, the goal is to make history,” said Dorsey.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
From Left: Russell Brice Kendrick, Kerrie Elaine Edgerly
Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution
Columbia County School District Police
Student charged in threat at Grovetown Middle School
Cornell Thomas
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder
Crash on Old Savannah Road
High-speed chase results in two vehicle collision in Richmond County

Latest News

WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 2 highlights
Grovetown Football
Grovetown takes it to the next level after Friday night’s win
Under the Lights: Thomson Bulldogs
Thomson Bulldogs look for rebound after week one loss
Under the Lights: Thomson looks to rebound after close loss
Under the Lights: Thomson looks to rebound after close loss