Hephzibah Rebels using discipline to push through the season

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few years since the Hephzibah Rebels last made the playoffs, and because of that, they have their hearts set on bringing that postseason drought to an end.

“We’re gonna take care of business,” said Head Coach Daniel Dorsey.

A new season and a new outlook.

Brain Bailey, center said: “Discipline is one of the things. I make sure that we stay disciplined, maintain that discipline, and get farther than the team that’s not. You got to have the best team in the world and be disciplined. You ain’t gonna get nowhere.”

That’s what Dorsey has been preaching since he took over three years ago. Now they add a new layer, an identity built on respect.

“It’s not gonna be given to you as a football program, you know, not gonna say it’s the most been the most respected, you know, program in the area, but as I’ve told them, it’s time for us to take that next step, and to build a legacy,” he said.

A budding program built to sustain, and it all begins with 12 rebel seniors.

“Leave your mark to make history and whatever that means, whether it’s a region championship, making it past the first round of playoffs, whatever it is, you know, the goal is to make history,” said Dorsey.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.